Super Angel Investor Dave McClure Is Happy To Tell You Exactly How Much He's Worth

Quora, the Q&A site beloved by Silicon Valley bigwigs and wannabes a like, is particularly attractive to us because sometimes people write honest answers to personal questions.An example?



Earllier this year, someone asked: “How much is Dave McClure worth?”

Guess who answered.

The super-angel investor himself, Dave McClure:

not so much. less than $1M liquid, maybe a little more than that on paper if you count my private company investments. but with 500 Startups, hopefully i’ll make something of myself someday.

(perhaps if i’d been a little earlier at PayPal, i’d be a bigger deal ;)Ah, Silicon Valley/San Franciso where “not so much” personal net worth is “less than $1m liquid, maybe a little more on paper.”

Anyway, who’s next?

(Thanks Andrew Chen for spotting McClure’s answer.)

