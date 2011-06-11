Here Are The 6 Most Profitable Secret Movie Creatures Ever

“Super 8,” the would-be summer blockbuster from Steven Spielberg and JJ Abrams, finally comes out today.



While anticipation may feel high, tracking is actually a little soft: box office analysts think the movie will pull just $35 million this weekend.

They’re blaming the filmmakers’ persistent tight grip on information about the film.

Spielberg and Abrams have been loath to release details about “Super 8.” All we know is that there’s a train crash with a mysterious backstory.

And we certainly haven’t seen whatever creature is behind the catastrophe.

Nervous moneymen be damned, the producers are sticking with their cloak-and-dagger tactics — and counting on them to prove the critics wrong.

