The Casting Director Who Helped Find Kids For 'Super 8' Is A Convicted Child Molestor

The man who helped find kid actors for films including this year’s “Super 8” is a registered sex offender who once kidnapped and abused an 8-year-old, the LA Times reports.



Jason James Murphy, originally of Seattle, spent five years in jail before moving to California, registering with the state’s sex offender database and launching a casting career.

But he reportedly violated the law by failing to report his professional alias — Jason James — to law enforcement so that it could also be committed to the database.

And Bad Robot, the JJ Abrams production shingle who hired him, didn’t know his real name, either.

Abrams said of the discovery: “It’s shocking and it’s devastating, not just as a filmmaker but as a father and someone who is entrusted to make sure that everyone I work with, especially children, are safe.”

A Hollywood agent who spoke for the story reported that as late as last week, Murphy was blasting out emails looking for 12-year-olds for an independent film.

