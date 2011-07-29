The Army Is Buying New Offroad Vehicles That Can Do 110 MPH And Carry A Full Weapons System

Supacat Wildcat

Photo: Supacat

Born a two-person rally car that goes from 0 to 60 in under five seconds, QT Services built the Wildcat to go anywhere it wants at up to 110 mph.According to defence News, UK firm Supacat modified the design to provide armed forces rapid intervention capabilities, with a full Kongsberg weapons station.



The lightweight armoured vehicle at a reasonable $409,000 is set to debut at September’s Defence Systems & Equipment International show in

Kongsberg Protector M151

Photo: Kongsberg

September.The Army already uses the Kongsberg Protector M151 on its Stryker Infantry Carrier configured in combinations including Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Javelin guided missiles, H&K 40 mm grenade launchers, .50 cal machine guns, and light 7.62 machine guns.

That firepower combined with the Wildcat’s tubular frame, high performance diesel engine, and fully integrated communications systems could enter the military motor pool in early 2012.

