Top Romney Backer John Sununu Just Went On A Huge Rant: Here Are The Best Quotes

Besieged by calls for Mitt Romney to reveal more about his financial and business records, the Romney campaign is making an aggressive push to turn the tables on the Democrats today, unleashing the campaign’s feistiest surrogate, former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu.



In a media blitz this morning, Sununu proved once again that he is willing to say just about anything to attack President Barack Obama, including suggesting that the President is a felon and that he doesn’t understand America because of the years he spent in Hawaii and Indonesia.

Here are the most remarkable quotes from today’s Sununu’s rants:

From an appearance on Fox News (video below): “He has no idea how the American system functions, and we shouldn’t be surprised about that, because he spent his early years in Hawaii smoking something, spent the next set of years in Indonesia, another set of years in Indonesia, and, frankly, when he came to the U.S. he worked as a community organiser, which is a socialized structure.”

On a Romney campaign conference call: “I wish this president would learn how to be an American.”

From an interview with New Hampshire talk radio: ” He introduced the word felon into the discourse — can you imagine how not bright it is of him to do? In Chicago, felon and politician are almost synonymous.”

Watch the Fox News interview below, courtesy of ThinkProgress:

