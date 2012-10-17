Romney Surrogate John Sununu Unloads On Candy Crowley: 'She Was Terrible'

Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider



HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu, a Mitt Romney campaign co-chair and top surrogate, went off on debate moderator Candy Crowley in the spin room Tuesday night, saying she was “terrible” and “had no business being a fact-checker.”Sununu began his tirade when approached by Frank Fahrenkopf, Jr., the co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates.

“You guys let a moderator go rogue,” Sununu told him.

After a brief interjection, he continued: “Yes, she did. She did on the time. And she did on the cutting people off. I know you have no control over it…”

“Once they get there, there’s nothing you can do,” Fahrenkopf said.

Sununu was referring to Crowley’s onstage fact check of Romney on the president’s handling of the Libya attack. Romney charged that it took Obama days to call the incident a terrorist attack. Obama pointed out that he had referred to it as an “act of terror” the next day in a speech at the Rose Garden. When Romney repeated his claim, Crowley interjected.

That irked Sununu.

“She had no business trying to be a fact-checker on the stage, because she was dead wrong,” Sununu said. “And she lost control of the time. … And frankly, on two occasions where it was appropriate for the governor [Romney] to have a response, she wouldn’t let him.”

