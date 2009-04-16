Suntech Power To Sell 30 MW Of Panels To Soleos

Suntech power (STP) announced that its selling 6 MW of modules to German PV system integrator Soleos in the first half of this year. Soleos CEO, David Mabille says in the release that his company will pick up 30 MW of modules throughout the year from Suntech Power.



This is the second solar deal announced today. Earlier, First Solar said it was selling 48 MW to Sempra Generation. Both are good news for the solar industry as a whole, which is expecting a rough 2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.