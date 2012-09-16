HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Minimalist Mansion On The Sunset Strip For $12.9 Million

Meredith Galante
sunset strip $12.9 million home

Photo: The Agency

A home overlooking downtown Los Angeles on the Sunset Strip is on sale for $12.9 million.The home has a four-car garage, four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms.

The house was built in 2010, and spans 7,500 square feet.

Inside this modern, minimalist home is a waterfall and a 980-bottle wine cellar.

Welcome to Nightingale Drive.

The home was designed by Zoltan Pali.

This wall of Silver Travertine is the first thing you see upon entering. It spans the entire length of the house.

Upon entering, you also see the formal dining room.

Fleetwood doors section off the living room.

Awesome views of the city lights.

The kitchen, living room, and dining area all open up to one another.

Check out the view of the same room at night.

Many of the walls are made of glass, meaning you can look from one room into another.

The home resembles a glass box.

The gourmet kitchen has flushed cabinets and plenty of counter space.

The bedrooms have high ceilings.

Even the shower is a glass cube.

The bedroom has a lovely seating area, so you can take in the view in the morning.

The master bedroom is massive.

The home is two stories.

You really can see the entire city.

The house sits on a 28,383-square-foot lot.

The pool glows at night.

There's a tiny patch of grass in the backyard.

This is the type of home you could only find in LA.

Now check out a modern loft on the east coast.

DON'T MISS: A Reality TV Couple Is Flipping This West Village Loft For $17 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.