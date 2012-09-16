HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Minimalist Mansion On The Sunset Strip For $12.9 Million

Photo: The Agency
A home overlooking downtown Los Angeles on the Sunset Strip is on sale for $12.9 million.The home has a four-car garage, four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms.
The house was built in 2010, and spans 7,500 square feet.
Inside this modern, minimalist home is a waterfall and a 980-bottle wine cellar.
This wall of Silver Travertine is the first thing you see upon entering. It spans the entire length of the house.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.