'Sunrise Joe' Hockey Just Wants Everyone To Stop Asking If He's OK After His Failed Budget

Treasurer Joe Hockey is more than ready to put a year behind him that he admits was “a bit ratty” for the Abbott Government.

Speaking to Fairfax Media, Hockey denied his controversial first budget was too ideological or unfair.

And he hasn’t been wallowing in self-pity over its perceived shortcomings, politically or economically.

“Frankly (I’m) sick of people asking me about my feelings this year; it’s not about me, it’s about my country,” he told the SMH.

Insisting he’s still “Sunrise Joe”, Hockey said his second budget would be much kinder to families with kids in childcare and flagged a revision of his paid parental leave (PPL) scheme.

Hockey stopped short of saying it would be a budget centrepiece, but said flexible, affordable childcare and a fairer PPL was part of a package “focused on facilitating growth and helping people to cope with the pressures of work whilst at the same time raising a family”.

He said the intergenerational report released in February next year would give the Government a “national platform” to start a conversation about where Australia wanted to be in the next 40 years.

“2015 will be a better year for Australia, I have no doubt about that,” he said.

