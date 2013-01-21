It Looks Like A Stunning Day In DC For The Inauguration

It’s inauguration day in Washington DC.
We’ll have full coverage later, but in the meantime, journalists are tweeting pictures of the sunrise.
It looks pretty nice.
colourful sunrise over the White House on this Inauguration Day. twitter.com/markknoller/st…
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 21, 2013
What an incredible sunrise #nofilter #inaug2013 twitter.com/mattmfm/status…
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 21, 2013
Another shot looking down the mall – twitter.com/felix85/status…
— DamoS (@felix85) January 21, 2013
