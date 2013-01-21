It Looks Like A Stunning Day In DC For The Inauguration

It’s inauguration day in Washington DC.



We’ll have full coverage later, but in the meantime, journalists are tweeting pictures of the sunrise.

It looks pretty nice.

colourful sunrise over the White House on this Inauguration Day. twitter.com/markknoller/st… — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 21, 2013

Another shot looking down the mall – twitter.com/felix85/status… — DamoS (@felix85) January 21, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.