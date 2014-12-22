Seeing This Spectacular Sunrise From A Hot Air Balloon At The Edge Of Space Costs $75,000

World View, a commercial balloon spaceflight company, released footage from a recent flight showing the view passengers will experience during their journey above earth. World View is a space tourism company that will bring its passengers more than 100,000 feet above the Earth’s surface using a high-tech helium balloon. Tickets for the flight are $US75,000, and the company hopes to begin flying in 2016.

