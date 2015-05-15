The best calendar app wants to help you schedule meetings using only your phone's keyboard

The best calendar app out right now, Sunrise, just released its first update since being acquired by Microsoft in February.

The new update introduces the Meet keyboard, a feature inside Sunrise that lets you quickly and easily schedule one-on-one meetings using only your iPhone or Android keyboard.

With the Meet keyboard, Sunrise is hoping to eliminate the need to send a bunch of emails to confirm a meeting, and the idea is to prevent you from having to jump around between apps too. Since the Meet keyboard can be accessed within any app that includes a keyboard, you can now check your availability, select a few open time slots, add a location, and send a meeting invite to someone right from within other apps — including your favourite email app.

Here’s how it works.

Sunrise’s Meet keyboard isn’t a standalone app, but you’ll still need opt to add it to your iPhone or Android phone as you would any other third-party keyboard — it isn’t automatically installed when you update Sunrise.

To add it, you’ll need to head on over to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards, and then tap Add New Keyboard. Select Sunrise, and once it’s been added, tap on Meet — Sunrise to toggle on Allow Full Access.

Once you’ve enabled the Meet keyboard, you can now start using it to check your calendar availability and schedule one-on-one meetings. A great place to test this is inside your favourite email app, where you’ll be able to email someone a link that shows your availability and lets them confirm the meeting.

To access the Meet Keyboard, simply tap and hold the globe icon on your iPhone’s keyboard and select “Meet.”

You’ll see your keyboard transform into Meet, and then you can tap the red calendar key to bring up a view of your calendar. Along the left-hand side, you’ll notice some options to select the meeting’s duration (anywhere from 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes or a customised length), as well the location.

Once you have the details worked out, you can then tap on any open blocks in your calendar to create optional meeting times to send along. When you’re ready, tap on the blue check mark in the lower right-hand corner to generate a link that you can message or email the person you’re trying to schedule a meeting with.

And that’s all you need to do! Once you send along that link, the person you want to meet with can click on the hyperlink to be taken to a Sunrise webpage that lets them select from the optional blocks a meeting time that works for them — even if they don’t have Sunrise installed. They can also add their email address and name, and Sunrise automatically generates a name for the meeting by pulling in the participants’ names.

You can download the latest version of Sunrise for iOS over at the App Store, or for Android over at Google Play. If you want to see what scheduling a meeting with the Meet Keyboard looks like in action, you can watch the video below.

