This Is The Free Calendar App That Everyone's Going Nuts For

There’s no shortage of alternative calendar apps for your iPhone.They run the gamut from free to pricey and clunky to elegant.
But a new calendar app, Sunrise, combines the best of these – it’s free, but it’s also easy to use, combining with your Facebook and Google calendars, while looking flashy at the same time.
Here’s how it works.
Pair it with your Facebook account to automatically sync your friends' birthdays and Facebook events
Creating a new event is as easy as tapping the plus sign in the top-right corner and filling in its details here
