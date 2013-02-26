This Is The Free Calendar App That Everyone's Going Nuts For

Photo: Screenshot

There’s no shortage of alternative calendar apps for your iPhone.They run the gamut from free to pricey and clunky to elegant.



But a new calendar app, Sunrise, combines the best of these – it’s free, but it’s also easy to use, combining with your Facebook and Google calendars, while looking flashy at the same time.

Check it out in the App Store.

Here’s how it works.

