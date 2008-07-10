SunPower (SPWR) Awarded Largest PV Solar Project In US

SunPower (SPWR), one of the solar companies most dependent on the United States market, has capitalised on Florida’s dedication to renewable energy sources. SPWR will be building the biggest solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in the United States. This news has already helped halt SPWR’s recent collapse, and the stock is up modestly in pre-market trading.



Release:

SunPower…today announced that it has been selected by Florida Power & Light Company to build the largest solar photovoltaic power plant in the United States, and a second power plant at the Kennedy Space centre.…

The installation will include a 25-megawatt power plant in DeSoto County, Fla., and a 10-megawatt project at the Kennedy Space centre. SunPower will design and build the facilities and FPL will own, operate and maintain the systems. The DeSoto plant will be completed in 2009; the plant at the Kennedy Space centre will be completed in 2010. Construction is contingent on approval of the Florida Public Service Commission.

