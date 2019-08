SunnyD just released a hilarious ad recreating the iconic ’90s rollerblading kids. It’s 20 years later and the kids are still rummaging through their parent’s kitchen for more SunnyD, although now they’re 36. Watch below for the original ’90s ad.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Video courtesy of SunnyD

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.