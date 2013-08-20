The Obamas Just Got A New Puppy, Named Sunny

Big news out of the White House on the Obamas’ first day back from vacation: The First Family has a new dog, a puppy named Sunny.

The White House said in a blog post that Sunny, a girl Portuguese Water Dog, was born in June 2012. She just arrived at the White House today. Bo, the Obamas’ first dog upon entering office, is also a Portuguese Water Dog.

Here is a photo of Sunny on the South Lawn of the White House today:

And here is a video of Bo and Sunny interacting today. Watch at your own risk:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

