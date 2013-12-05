This Photo Of The Obamas' Dog Can Legitimately Be Called Epic

Sunny Obama, the second Portuguese water dog the Obamas adopted in August, was part of a minor incident in which she caused a 2-year-old White House guest Ashtyn Gardner to fall over.

Sunny jumped up on the toddler during the 2013 White House Holiday Press Preview, in which First Lady Michelle Obama unveiled the White House’s holiday decorations with families of military service members. Ashtyn was there with her father, John Gardner, a member of the Navy who later said that Ashtyn was fine.

Both Sunny and Bo, the Obama’s other Portuguese water dog, remained in the room afterward and there were no other incidents. Sunny apologized right after the incident by licking Ashtyn’s face.

The incredible photo above is from AP photographer Charles Dharapak. Here’s the video, from NowThis News:

