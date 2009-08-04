Topless Sunbathing Goes Out Of Style

Ever since the days of Brigitte Bardot, topless sunbathing has been the epitome of fast living in places like St. Tropez. But now that’s going out of style, according to reports from France.



The turn against beach borne nudity is being interpreted in various ways. Some say topless sunbathing has gone out of style because of fears about global warming and sun-induced cancers. Others think it may actually be a casualty of the global economic downturn. The idea is that people are just less prone to flashy displays during recessions. Still others say it is a turn against the feminist ethos of the 1960s.

We’ve got another theory: the proliferation of digital cameras and the ease of displaying them on the internet has made topless sunbathing far less private and exclusive. It used to be that a topless sunbather would only be seen by one’s fellow sunbathers, and in fancy places like St. Tropez these would largely be confined to other wealthy people. What’s more, onlookers would only have fleeting looks at the sunbather. These days, however, pictures make every act of nudity potentially permanent and instantly transmittable to the proles world wide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.