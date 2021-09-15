Han returned from the dead in ‘Fast 9.’ Giels Keyte/Universal Pictures

Sung Kang told Insider he’d love to see Gal Gadot back in “The Fast Saga.”

Here character, Gisele Yashar, was seemingly killed in “Fast 6,” but a body was never shown.

Kang said if Gisele returned to the franchise that may be the real “Justice for Han.”

Han (Sung Kang) made a big return to the “Fast & Furious” franchise in “F9” after seemingly getting killed in a fiery crash years ago.

Since the film’s release, fans have hoped another beloved member of the “Fast” family could return from the dead, too.

A prevailing theory is that Gisele (Gal Gadot), the love of Han’s life, may also be alive. After all, we never saw a body after she seemingly fell to her death saving Han in “Fast 6.”

“I’m an advocate of that,” Kang told Insider Wednesday while promoting the home release of the director’s cut of “F9” when we asked his thoughts on the Gisele fan theory.

“I think we need Gisele back … in every way,” Kang added. “I think the fans want that. We need to make that happen somehow.”

Han probably wouldn’t be back in ‘F9’ if it wasn’t for the way 2017’s ‘The Fate of the Furious’ ended

A scene which upset fans in ‘Fate’ ultimately helped bring Han back to the franchise. Universal Pictures

“F9” director Justin Lin never expected to bring Han back to life until the movement #JusticeForHan was brought to his attention during a screening of one of his earlier films, 2002’s “Better Luck Tomorrow,” which features Han’s unofficial “Fast” origin story.

At the same event, Lin told Insider that Han probably would have stayed dead if the character’s murderer, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), didn’t show up to Dom’s family get together at the end of 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious.”

“I was confused because I wasn’t part of it,” Lin told Insider of how “F8” ended and his confusion as to why Shaw would show up and, more or less, be chummy with Dom even though he saved his kid all of a sudden. “I do think that if it was handled in a way that didn’t result in outrage from the fans, it was appropriate [to leave Han dead].”

“It’s kind of poetic that now I’m back, I get to bring Han back and we get to have more adventures,” Lin added.

What does ‘Justice for Han’ mean to Kang? A few things, which hopefully include a return for Gisele to the franchise

A poster for ‘F9’ teased Han’s return in the 2021 film. Universal Pictures

The phrase “Justice for Han” became a huge push to bring Kang back into the franchise and do right by Kang’s character.

Now that Han’s back in the franchise, fans are still waiting for the actual “justice” part to come. But the film’s end tag, featuring a meeting between Han and his “murderer” Deckard Shaw, teases that this will continue to play out as the saga’s final trilogy rolls out.

When asked what “Justice for Han” means to Kang, he took a second to mull it over.

“What does justice for Han look like?” Kang asked, considering the question. “This is a long answer.”

“Well in the film, I think the question is, “Who killed Han?’ For me, the question is really, ‘Where has Han been?’ and ‘What’s he been doing?'” Kang said.

Kang continued, adding: “I think that’s the answer to what ‘Justice for Han’ is. It’s not that it’s a vendetta against Deckard Shaw. I think it’s something deeper than that. I think it goes down to justice of his loss, of his love. I think it’s not figured out for Han yet because he’s still trying to figure out, ‘How was he the cause of this? ‘ – Maybe I’m giving away too much now – ‘How was he the cause of the loss of his one and only?'”

Gisele risked her life to save Han in ‘Fast 6.’ Universal Pictures

When Insider mentioned that Gisele’s return may be “Justice for Han,” Kang said, “I think so.”

“The justice really is aiding this dream that he had with [his] one and only,” Kang said. “It’s taken away from him and I think that’s what needs to be remedied and then the justice will be sort of served.”

When Insider asked Kang what hashtag should be used to bring back Gisele, he jokingly suggested, “#BringBackWonderWoman.”

You heard the man, Fast Fam.

“F9” is currently available on digital and will be released on Blu-ray on Tuesday. You can read our review of the film here.