The explanation for how Han survived in ‘F9’ is ‘confusing.’ But one star of the franchise hints that we’ll hopefully get ‘solid answers’ in ‘Fast 10’

Sung Kang is aware that the way Han’s survival was explained in “F9” was a bit confusing.

Kang told Insider “Fast 10” should dive more into answering questions about Han.

“Fast 9” revealed how Han Seoul-Oh (Sung Kang) survived a fiery car crash at the end of 2006’s “Tokyo Drift,” but fans are still trying to figure out exactly what happened to bring a fan-favorite back from the dead.

Was Han a hologram? What exactly was Mr. Nobody’s (Kurt Russell) elaborate magic trick? Even Kang admited it’s not the clearest explanation.

“Confusing? Yes,” Kang told Insider Wednesday, bursting into laughter, while promoting the release of “F9: The Director’s Cut,” out now on Blu-ray and digital.

During a flashback scene in “F9,” Han’s survival is succinctly explained in a short flashback sequence that brings together moments from “Tokyo Drift” and the end of 2013’s “Fast 6.”

“Fast 6” shook up the franchise, revealing that Han’s seemingly random death was actually a calculated assassination by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

In “F9,” however, we learn that while we thought Han was burning up in his black and orange RX7, he wasn’t in it. Instead, he was a safe distance away from the crime scene with Mr. Nobody.

“F9” reveals the government agent first introduced in “Furious 7” after Han’s supposed fatal incident was responsible for faking Han’s death.

We’re not shown exactly how Mr. Nobody made it look like Han was still in the sports car. The audience is just told that Mr. Nobody is good with magic tricks.

If that wasn’t a satisfying explanation, it sounds like more of the gaps will be filled during the next sequel.

While Kang didn’t tell Insider whether or not he knows exactly how Han seemingly teleported from one spot to another, he did hint that there’s more of Han’s story to learn in “Fast 10,” which may help understand his survival better.

Kang said in the upcoming film “there’s gonna be more discoveries, more clues to, or, solid answers to what he’s been doing and why he’s been doing that.”

In the commentary on “F9: The Director’s Cut,” director Justin Lin hinted that there’s much more of Han’s story to traverse.

“The connection between Mr. Nobody and Han, through Gisele, was also another thread that I hope one day we’ll be able to explore,” Lin said.

He added, later, that when it comes to providing “justice” for Han’s story, “there’s a lot more kind of worked out that I hope one day we’ll be able to bring to life for the fans.”

“I don’t want to say anything. I feel like whatever’s out there in ‘Fast 9’ is there for the fans to talk about and to explore. When it’s appropriate, we’ll be able to bring that story to life,” Lin said.

For the time being, Lin said he’s excited to see what backstories and explanations fans can come up with until they deliver more of the story.

“Fast 10” is currently set for an April 2023 release date.