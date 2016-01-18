SpaceX sees a successful lift off of its Falcon 9 rocket -- but camera freezes seconds before touch down attempt

On Sunday, Jan. 17, SpaceX saw a successful lift off of its Falcon 9 rocket out of Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 1:42 p.m. ET:

Within 10 minutes after launch, the Falcon 9’s first stage performed a series of engine burns while using GPS tracking to safely guide itself toward one of SpaceX’s un-crewed drone ships.

But just seconds before viewers were anticipating to see the rocket touch down, the camera on the drone ship froze, leaving everyone in gut-wrenching limbo.

SpaceX broadcasters said they hope to receive confirmation of the status of the landing attempt shortly. So, stay tuned.

You may remember that SpaceX has already attempted this landing twice — first in January of last year and then again last April. Both landings ended in a spectacular rocket explosion, but SpaceX is hoping that won’t be the case this time around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.