UK Newspaper Sues Lance Armstrong Over 2006 Libel Settlement

British newspaper The Sunday Times said on Sunday that it is suing Lance Armstrong for over £1 million ($1.6 million, 1.2 million euros) over a libel payment made to the disgraced cyclist in 2006.The newspaper paid Armstrong £300,000 to settle a libel case after previously suggesting that he may have cheated.



But the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) subsequently found that he had led the “most sophisticated” doping programme in sporting history, leading to a life ban for the Texan, who was also stripped of his seven Tour de France wins.

The Sunday Times is reportedly demanding the return of the original settlement payment, along with interest and legal costs.

In a letter to Armstrong’s lawyers, the paper said: “It is clear that the proceedings were baseless and fraudulent. Your representations that you had never taken performance-enhancing drugs were deliberately false.”

The newspaper had long questioned Armstrong’s achievements and in 2004 it published an article stating that it was appropriate for questions about his success to be “posed and answered”.

After Armstrong’s lawyers issued a writ, the newspaper settled with him in June 2006.

