These are the top 25 richest people in Britain (and none of them are the Queen)

The richest people in Britain more than doubled their wealth over the last decade.
According to the Sunday Times Rich List 2015, the 1,000 wealthiest individuals and families now have a combined fortune of just over £547 billion ($US838 billion). Leading the pack is
London-based Ukrainian owner of Warner Music Group Len Blavatnik with an estimated fortune of £13.17 billion ($US20.2 billion).
While it is perhaps unsurprising that Russian oligarchs, energy and commodity magnates, and families living off inherited assets top the list, the biggest shock may be the fact that the Queen failed to make the top 300 for the first time.
Net worth: £3.275 billion ($US5.017 billion)
Age: 76
Keswick and his family runs the £29.8 billion Jardine Matheson conglomerate in Hong Kong, which invests and runs companies that span fast food, retail, property, and motoring. He and his family have a £3.2 billion stake in the group. Here he is (L) with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan in February this year.
Net worth: £3.5 billion ($US5.3 billion)
Ages: 63, 65
Green (far right in this picture, next to Actor Max Irons and model Cara Delevingne) owns some of the most popular fashion retailers in Britain. He bought British Homes Stores for £200 million in 2000 and a year later, BHS was worth £1.2 billion. Through the retail group he acquired, Arcadia, which is
owned by his wife Lady Tina, led to ownership of Topshop, Topman, Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge. The Green family's stake in Arcadia is worth £1.9 billion while the Sunday Times added £1.6 billion for property, yachts, and past dividends.
Net worth: £3.5 billion ($US5.3 billion)
Age: 67
Industrial designer Dyson invented the bagless vacuum cleaner. His first ever invention was the Ballbarrow, a modified version of a wheelbarrow using a ball instead of a wheel, which he later implemented into some of his Dyson vacuum cleaner designs. He's so rich now that he also owns more land in England than the Queen.
Net worth: £3.5 billion ($US5.3 billion)
Age: 50
Ashley is regularly depicted in the media as a beer-swilling, sport-fanatic version of the reclusive American airline magnate Howard Hughes. He owns a bargain clothing giant Sports Direct, worth £4 billion, and Premiership football club Newcastle United. He's also famous for downing a pint in 10 seconds.
Net worth: £3.76 billion ($US5.76 billion)
Age: 82
Schroder and his family own a £3.34 billion stake in City-based asset management group Schroders. He is the great-great-grandson of John Henry Schroder, who co-founded the Schroders businesses in 1804. He is still a non-executive director of the group.
Net worth: £4.1 billion ($US6.2 billion)
Age: 64
Branson is Britain's poster child for entrepreneurship. He built his Virgin empire, which comprises of 400 companies, from the age of 16. His group now does everything from mobiles to banking to aviation and even, potentially, space travel. He's known for his sense of humour and once pulled an extreme April Fool's Day prank on a coworker -- and got arrested.
Net worth: £4.55 billion ($US6.97 billion)
Age: 69
Oppenheimer made a bulk of his wealth when sold his 40% stake in the De Beers diamond operation for £3.2 billion in 2012. He now owns an estate and organic farm near Maidenhead but still retains 'extensive investments' in South Africa and in mining group Anglo American, said the Sunday Times.
Net worth: £4.8 billion ($US7.3 billion)
Age: 78
Charles Gerald John Cadogan cultivated a massive fortune through the property company Cadogan Group. Last July, the group bought almost 200 properties. The Sunday Times attributed his rise in wealth to the London property price boom as the Cadogan Group owns 93 acres in the capital's prime location Chelsea.
Net worth: £5.06 billion ($US7.7 billion)
Age: 83
Kirsh founded a Swaziland corn milling business in 1958, which later led to his sizeable fortune. He has a stake worth £3.68 billion in New York-based cash and carry operation Jetro Holdings because he runs the Kirsh Group, which has a 75% stake in Jetro.
Net worth: £5.8 billion ($US8.8 billion)
Age: 63, 38
Carrie is the widow of the late Hubert Perrodo, who founded the Franco-British oil company Perenco. When he died in an Alpine climbing accident in 2006, Carrie and her eldest son, Francois, took control of the company.
Net worth: £5.935 billion ($US9.093 billion)
Age: 56
Al Jaber runs the London-based MBI International Holding Group. It invests in property, hotels, food, and energy. He is perhaps most famous for accusing Barclays Bank of engaging in corrupt Saudi Arabian deals, which later led to Saudi Arabia claiming $US10 billion in damages from the UK lender.
Net worth: £6.4 billion ($US9.8 billion)
Age: 89
Rausing and his wife's fortune is derived from his revolutionary packaging company Tetra Pak, which later renamed to Tetra Laval. According to the Sunday Times, they donate £49,000 every year to the Conservative party. The Rausing name has been in the spotlight after the last few years after the wife of his son, also called Hans, died in a drug overdose in 2012. Here is Hans (junior) with his new wife Julia Rausing, an art expert in 2014.
Net worth: £6.5 billion ($US9.9 billion)
Ages: 80
The London born twins made most of their money from retail and hotel operations, such as Maybourne, which is the owner of Claridge's, the Berkeley, and the Connaught. However, they are most famous for buying The Telegraph newspaper in 2004 for £665 million.
Net worth: £7.145 billion ($US10.946 billion)
Age: 60, 70
Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken inherited Dutch brewer Heineken, worth £28.4 billion, as the only child of Freddy Heineken who died in 2002. Her family's stake is worth around £6.4 billion.
She lives in London and Switzerland with her husband, Michel.
Net worth: £7.24 billion ($US11.09 billion)
Age: 70
Fredriksen is also Norway's richest man. His fortune is largely down to what happened during the Iran and Iraq war of 1980 to 1988. His tankers managed to defy the fighting and pick up oil from the regions. He also invests in shipping, fish farming, and other oil support operations. His stake in these industries are worth around £4.3 billion.
Net worth: £7.29 billion ($US11.17 billion)
Age: 48
The insanely rich Russian oligarch made his money through a range of commodities and energy companies. He firstly sold the Sibneft oil operation to Gazprom for £7.5 billion in 2005, after buying it for only £120 million a decade earlier. He also owns stakes in 13 separate businesses that are worth £3.4 billion. However, he is more famous in Britain for owning Chelsea Football Club, an English Premier League football team.
Net worth: £8.56 billion ($US13.11 billion)
Age: 63
The Sixth Duke of Westminster, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor (pictured on the right, next to Prince Charles), makes most of his money from inherited land that dates back to 1677. He owns the the Grosvenor family estate, which has 300 acres across prime west London, including that of Belgravia and Mayfair. Grosvenor reported profits of £507 million in 2013 on net assets of £3.45 billion, according to the Sunday Times. It has also doubled its development pipeline to £6 billion in 2013.
Net worth: £8.7 billion ($US13.3 billion)
Ages: 62, 55
The Swedish brother and sister, who are the leading shareholders of Swiss packaging group Tetra Laval (formerly known as Tetra Pak), live in Britain with their father was Gad Rausing, who is pictured in the middle next to his father Reuben and brother Hans. Gad and Hans, who is 14th in this list, had initially inherited Tetra Pak. Jorn has a
£276 million stake in the online retailer Ocado while Kirsten owns three stud farms in the UK.
Net worth: £9.2 billion ($US14 billion)
Age: 65
The steel tycoon's fortune is actually down from its 2008 peak of £27 billion as falling steel and commodity prices hit the share value of ArcelorMittal. Like most billionaires in the Sunday Times Rich List, Mittal and his son-in-law, Amit Bhatia, are major shareholders in a football club: Queens Park Rangers.
Net worth: £9.45 billion ($US14.48 billion)
Ages: 49, 43
Ernesto is Switzerland's richest man after he sold his family's pharmaceutical company Serono, which was Europe's biggest biotech firm at the time, to German drugmaker Merck in 2006 for £9 billion. His combined wealth with his wife Kirsty, the singer and model he married in 2000, makes her the richest woman in Britain.
Net worth: £9.7 billion ($US14.8 billion)
Ages: 76, 73
The Mumbai-born brothers and British citizens, make most of their money through lucrative property deals after initially investing in the Russian metals market. This includes selling some of the Travelodge hotels for £500 million last year as well as owning boutique hotel chains in Europe and the London Oxford airport.
Net worth: £9.8 billion ($US15 billion)
Age: 61
The Russian oligarch made his money through steel and iron ore mines, companies such as Metalloinvest, and has a near-30% stake in Arsenal football club alongside Farhad Moshiri. He has, however, started to move the ownership of some businesses back to Russia after President Vladimir Putin imposed new favourable tax laws, according to The Sunday Times.
Net worth: £11 billion ($US16.8 billion)
Ages: 74, 51
Galen, pictured here with actor James Franco, was born in Buckinghamshire and derives most of his fortune from the huge George Weston operation in Canada. The group owns a number of huge food stores including Loblaw supermarket chain, Weston Foods and the British branch of the Weston empire, Associated British Foods. It is run by his
nephew, George, and bargain fashion retailer Primark.
Net worth: £13 billion ($US19.9 billion)
Ages: 79, 75
The Hinduja brothers racked up their sizeable wealth through property development, car manufacturing, and more recently, the Royal Bank of Scotland's jewellery and diamond financing business in India. They are so rich that the Sunday Times even confirmed that a wedding for one of the brother's sons cost £15 million.
Net Worth: £13.17 billion ($US20.2 billion)
Age: 57
Blavatnik, dubbed the 'child of the Soviet Union, citizen of America' by the Sunday Times, became a billionaire after the fall of Soviet communism. He built his wealth through the control of oil producer TNK, partner of BP. When it was sold to Russia's Rosneft in 2013, Blavatnik's share was worth more than £4 billion. He also invests in aluminium producers and chemical companies. In 2011, he bought Warner Music and then The Beatles' label Parlophone.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.