These are the top 25 richest people in Britain (and none of them are the Queen)

Kirsty Bertarelli/Instagram Kirsty Bertarelli (L) was named the richest woman in Britain again in 2015.

The richest people in Britain more than doubled their wealth over the last decade.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List 2015, the 1,000 wealthiest individuals and families now have a combined fortune of just over £547 billion ($US838 billion). Leading the pack is

London-based Ukrainian owner of Warner Music Group Len Blavatnik with an estimated fortune of £13.17 billion ($US20.2 billion).

While it is perhaps unsurprising that Russian oligarchs, energy and commodity magnates, and families living off inherited assets top the list, the biggest shock may be the fact that the Queen failed to make the top 300 for the first time.

