Sports Bars Got Hit The Hardest By DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket Ineptitude

DirecTV gave its online and mobile NFL Sunday Ticket customers a $25 refund today after its online and mobile streaming didn’t work last Sunday.But there were also problems with the provider’s TV service on Sunday, and DirecTV hasn’t done squat to repay customers who were affected by those outages.



Sports bars got particularly jobbed.

Rogue Bar And Restaurant in New York City has seven DTV boxes, but they could only show the two basic cable games on Sunday when Sunday Ticket didn’t work.

“We advertise that we have all the games,” the general manager told us. “People were walking out.”

DirecTV didn’t reach out to Rogue, but the bar contacted DirecTV and they assured them that it’d work “for sure” this Sunday.

New York City’s The Gin Mill experienced similar problems, we’re told.

And while Mad River on the Upper East Side didn’t have problems with their service, they told us that “a lot of people did.”

A commenter on our original post on the Sunday Ticket fiasco also reported that he was losing business due to the outages.

The bottom line: the outage stunk for you because you couldn’t enjoy NFL football on your day off. But it was much more brutal for the watering holes that rely on DTV for a whole lot of business.

