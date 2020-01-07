Skin-care brand Sunday Riley is lowering the price of a fan-favourite product, and the founder says it will be 'a huge hit' to the company

Hollis Johnson/INSIDER Good Genes (seen on the right) is one of the most popular products from Sunday Riley.

Skin-care brand Sunday Riley is lowering the price of its cult-favourite Good Genes product, according to an exclusive Elite Daily report.

The $US105 lactic-acid product, which will soon cost $US85, is also being reformulated to make sure the product is “as sustainable and clean as possible,” the brand’s namesake founder Sunday Riley said in a press release sent to Elite Daily.

Speaking to Elite Daily, the company’s founder said the price drop will likely be a “huge hit” to her company, as it will probably owe retailers “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Riley said she believes her company is making the right choice. She’s also previously spoken about working to lower the prices of her products.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Skin-care brand Sunday Riley is making big changes to one of its cult-favourite face products.

On Friday, Elite Daily’s Theresa Massony exclusively reported that the Texas-based brand is lowering the price of Good Genes, a lactic-acid treatment that’s said to retexturize the skin. Prices on both the regular and value-sized bottles ($US105 and $US158 respectively) will drop 20% starting January 21, while bundles that include samples of Good Genes will also be marked down, according to Elite Daily.

Hollis Johnson/INSIDER Sunday Riley skin-care products are known to have high price tags.

Brand founder Sunday Riley told Elite Daily that the price drop will likely hurt business at first

Speaking to the news outlet, founder Sunday Riley said she’s focusing on “becoming a better version of self, both personally and as a company,” throughout 2020. To start, the brand is dropping the price of Good Genes by 20% – which means you’ll now be able to purchase the product starting at a price of $US85.

“The cost of Good Genes hasn’t set well with me for years,” Riley told Elite Daily. “I’ve talked about it in internal meetings and retailer meetings for a while. It’s a 10-year-old price tag and out of date with today’s economy and goals.”

“I haven’t run any financial analysis on what the impact will be to our revenue to reduce the price of each bottle by 20%, but I know at first it will be a huge hit to us,” she continued.

Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images Sunday Riley is the founder of her eponymous skin-care brand.

“I know that we will start out 2020 probably owing hundreds of thousands of dollars to our retail partners, who bought into Good Genes at our previous wholesale price versus the new one,” Riley said. “We’ll have to make that right. And with 20% less earnings per bottle, we’ll have less immediate cash to pay that difference off. But I think it’s the right thing to do, and it’s what we are going to do as a company.”

The price change of Good Genes likely reflects its new formula

According to Elite Daily, some ingredients in the product will be changed to make sure the treatment is “as sustainable and clean as possible.” For example, a preservative called DMDM hydantoin is reportedly being swapped for a cleaner, alternative blend of sodium phytate and potassium hydroxide.

The product’s packaging will also be altered slightly, according to Elite Daily’s report. Rather than storing the product in foam, the Sunday Riley brand says it will begin using crushed paperboard.

Hollis Johnson/INSIDER A bottle of Good Genes will soon cost $US85 instead of $US105.

Riley has previously spoken about lowering the prices of her high-end skin-care products

In an October 2018 interview with The Emma Guns Show, Riley said her namesake company tries to “always look for ways to reduce our pricing.”

“When we started out, we started out during a recession, and we started out at a very high-end luxury department store,” Riley told host Emma Gunavardhana. “They wanted to set our prices really, really, really high, and I wasn’t really on board with that.”

“We’ve tried to reduce our prices,” she continued. “Our face cream was $US125. As time went on, I was like, ‘We’re not gonna do this anymore,’ and so we dropped all of our expensive counters that we had in these high-end luxury stores – we retained two out of the ones that were there – and we went into alternate retailers and reduced our prices.”

The price change and reformulation of Good Genes comes 2 months after Sunday Riley settled with the Federal Trade Commission over fake product reviews

In October 2019, Sunday Riley settled with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over fake product reviews the brand asked employees to write between November 2015 and August 2017.

According to the FTC, Sunday Riley managers, including the brand’s namesake founder, previously used a virtual private network (VPN) to write positive reviews of its products on Sephora’s website. The FTC alleges that Sunday Riley managers encouraged other employees to create fake accounts and do the same, a practice Insider previously reported on after an anonymous Reddit user leaked company emails in October 2018.

The settlement – to which two FTC commissioners dissented – was intended to ensure the brand’s employees “do not engage in similar allegedly illegal conduct in the future.” Sunday Riley was not required to make any payments to the FTC or notify customers of its wrongdoings.

Representatives for Sunday Riley did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.