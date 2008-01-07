Sunday Night Viewing: Best Show On Television, Or Bill Gates?

We face a theoretical dilemma tonight: At 9pm est, HBO starts broadcasting the final season of The Wire; at 9:30, Bill Gates gives his last-ever CES keynote. No contest, obviously, as we’ll be happy to read the many liveblog/wrapups of Bill’s chat and sum up later.

That said, we understand that some of you may want to see Bill, MSFT entertainment boss Robbie Bach and “surprise guests” in real time (if you were in Las Vegas, you’d have to start lining up more than four hours in advance for the chance to do this). You can satisfy that perverse urge, via webcast, here.

