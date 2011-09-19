Global Stocks And Euro Retreat As Important Week Begins*

S&P 500 Futures

UPDATE:

In early trading, the Hang Seng is down 1.3%, the Shanghai Composite is down 0.8%, and the Kospi is down 0.3%. Japanese markets are closed in observance of Respect for the Aged Day.

EARLIER:

US equity futures are taking a breather following a perfect week of gains. Investors are nervously positioning themselves ahead of a two day FOMC meeting after which many expect an announcement regarding “Operation Twist” or some other form of monetary easing.



S&P 500 futures are down 16 points.

Dow futures are down 137 points.

Nasdaq futures are down 28 points.

Meanwhile in Europe, Greece remains under pressure, as reports said the Troika is demanding more spending cuts from the beleaguered nation. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political party took a loss in a regional election. German policymakers will be debating EFSF expansion and the Greek bailout on Monday.

The Euro is falling against the U.S. dollar right now.

