15 things successful people do on Sunday nights

They plan out their sleep

'Much has been written around the dangers busy people face running chronic sleep deficits, so one habit I know several highly successful people do is to simply make it a priority to get enough sleep -- which can be a challenge for workaholics or entrepreneurs,' Kerr says.

One way to do that is to go to bed at a consistent time each evening, which is a key habit all sleep experts recommend to help ensure a healthy night's sleep.

This is especially important on Sunday if you want to start the workweek off feeling well-rested and ready to go.

Vanderkam further suggests that you plan out when you're going to wake up, count back however many hours you need to sleep, and then consider setting an alarm to remind yourself to get ready for bed.

'The worst thing you can do is stay up late then hit snooze in the morning,' she says. 'Humans have a limited amount of willpower. Why waste that willpower arguing with yourself over when to get up, and sleeping in miserable nine-minute increments?'