Markets Are Going Nowhere As Cyprus Negotiations Come Down To The Wire

Futures markets have begun trading to start the week as Cyprus attempts to negotiate the final details of a plan with the EU to bail out its troubled banking system ahead of an ECB ultimatum that a deal be reached by Monday or the liquidity taps will be turned off.



Despite the heated backdrop, markets are mostly flat this evening.

S&P 500 futures are trading around 1551, down just 0.03 per cent from where they closed on Friday.

The very far right side of the graph shows this evening’s trading session.

