You Have To Watch Greece On Sunday

For those obsessed with every twist and turn in Greece, you have to go read this column by Costas Iordanidis in the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini.The basic gist is this: If new elections are called in June, then the left wing leader Alexis Tsipras is almost certainly going to clean up, and if he does that will be devastating for Greece in its desire to stay in the Eurozone.



Now we’ve been talking about how since last weekend’s election, every attempt to form a government (and avoid this fate) has failed, but there is technically one more chance.

Tomorrow, leaders of the parties will form one last pow-wow with the Greek President Karolos Papoulias in order to try one more time to cobble together a coalition government.

That would stave off an election and bring a jolt of (medium-term) stability to the Eurozone.

It feels as though the odds are long. The thinking is that between Tsipras and the other radicals, there’s enough will to thwart a deal and force an election. But the glimmer of hope for the traditional leaders of PASOK and New Democracy to form a government exists.

If tomorrow’s meeting fails, then it’s on to the game of chicken >

