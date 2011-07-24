Nikkei Open Getting Closer And Closer, As World Watches In Horror At Lack Of Debt Deal

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We’re now less than 14 hours away from the opening bell in Japan, a point by which John Boehner wanted to have a plan that he could announce for a House vote on the debt ceiling.No such plan is in place, as the Democrats last night rejected the GOP’s latest offer of a “two-step” solution that would see one vote now, and another vote later on a series of recommendations from a fiscal commission.



Bear in mind, that neither Obama or Boehner would necessarily mind the market tanking on Monday (in Japan or the US for that matter) as that would likely bring about the urgency and sense of crisis needed for a deal.

The world is watching in horror as the US gets closer and closer to economic self-immolation…

