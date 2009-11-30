Sunday London Times BANNED In Dubai After Unflattering Portrayal Of Ruling Sheikh

Foreign media better be on notice. Dubai’s mess doesn’t give you an excuse to take shots at the ruling family.



WSJ: The Sunday London Times newspaper was removed by authorities from shelves in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday amid intensive reporting of Dubai’s debt problems, an executive at the paper said.

The National Media Council ordered the paper blocked by distributors without providing a reason, an executive at the paper in Dubai told Zawya Dow Jones.

The Sunday Times edition available in the U.A.E. on Nov. 29 featured a double-page spread graphic illustrating Dubai’s ruler Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sinking in a sea of debt. The Times wasn’t given a reason for the block, or a timeframe when it will be lifted, the executive said.

What was the problematic article? This one.

