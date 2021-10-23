I ate a stack of Instagram-famous pancakes at New York-style brunch joint Sunday in Brooklyn. They weren’t sweet, but I still fell in love with them.

I visited Sunday in Brooklyn, a New York-style brunch restaurant known for its excessively Instagrammed malted pancakes.

The restaurant opened in the South Williamsburg area of New York in 2016. It was founded by Todd Enany, Adam Landsman, and chef Jaime Young, and recently opened its first branch in London.

Taking over a two-floored corner site on Westbourne Grove, the restaurant was hard to miss with its brightly striped awnings.

When I arrived, there was a host of eager diners hoping to get a table. I managed to secure a booking, however, and was instantly escorted to my table.

Although I was incredibly keen to try the pancakes I’d heard so much about, I also wanted to make sure I got to try some of the other menu items, too.

First up, I ordered a few starters. These included avocado toast, ricotta and jam brioche, and a beetroot salad – the restaurant’s seasonal special.

While I enjoyed all the items, the brioche hit the spot for me with its fresh and tangy flavours that were nicely balanced with the sweet bread.

Next up was an egg sandwich. Biting in, I savored the fluffy texture of the eggs against the brioche bun. I also enjoyed the kick in flavor from the gochujang mayo, a red chili paste popular in Korean cooking. That said, I would’ve loved a spicier sauce, perhaps on the side, to elevate the dish a little further.

The restaurant also had a gluten-free option but shockingly, it hardly tasted any different. I didn’t know how I felt about an egg sandwich prior to eating it, but Sunday in Brooklyn might have unearthed a new breakfast favorite for me.

Then arrived The Don Ruben Omelette. This dish didn’t quite deliver compared with other omelettes I’ve eaten. The mole sauce was bitter and overpowered my palate on each bite. I’m not sure if I’d order this again.

As a french-fry lover, I had to order the Sunday fries, which came with a distinct oregano seasoning. The portion was huge considering it was a side but the basket was soon cleaned empty due to how addictive they were.

Soon enough, the showstopper arrived. As the pancakes glistened in a glossy pool of hazelnut maple praline topped with a pat of brown butter, my mouth began to water.

So I got stuck right in.

Fluffy, nutty, and surprisingly not too sweet, these pancakes hit all the right notes. What I loved the most was the thickness of the syrup, which didn’t immediately soak into the pancakes. This meant I could take my time to devour them.