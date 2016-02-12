Sundar Pichai now gets a shout-out as a person Google can't afford to lose

New Google CEO Sundar Pichai just joined Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Eric Schmidt in the “too-big-to-lose” club, according to a new filing from parent company Alphabet.

For the first time, Pichai got a shout-out in the “Risks” section of the 10-K filing.

“If we were to lose the services of Larry, Sergey, Eric, Sundar, or other key personnel, we may not be bale to execute our business strategy,” the filing reads.

Although many subsidiary companies now comprise Alphabet — and each has its own CEO — Google is still very much the only cash cow of the group.

Likely related to his criticalness within the Alphabet, Pichai just got a big payday, receiving roughly $183 million in company stock, which will vest over the next four years. That’s quite the incentive to stick around.

Here’s the excerpt from this year’s 10-K filing:

And it’s equivalent in last year’s filing:

