The triumph of Sundar Pichai, Google's new CEO

Today, Google announced a massive overhaul that turned the search advertising giant into a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., a new parent company helmed by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

As part of the change, Sundar Pichai has been officially named as CEO of Google, replacing Larry Page in the role.

Pichai is a rising-star executive who’s spent the last eight months or so in charge of all of Google’s major products, including search, ads, Android, and maps.

Page personally chose Pichai to oversee Google’s product strategy while he focused on the “bigger picture.” Before that, Pichai was in charge of Chrome and Android.

“If there’s anybody that could take over as CEO one day, I would see Sundar as being a great choice for doing that,” Quest Venture Partners investor and ex-Googler Maarten Hooft told Business Insider last year. “There’s a lot of smart people [at Google], but in terms of the consumer products he’s worked on so far, I doubt they would be as successful without Sundar being there.”

Now, it seems that Pichai has finally reached that top position.

