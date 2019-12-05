AUDIO: Sundar Pichai could offer Alphabet leadership — something it's needed for a long time

Troy Wolverton
AP Photo/Michael SohnSundar Pichai
  • Google’s founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have been missing in action for more than a year at a time when Google and its parent company, Alphabet, have faced some of their biggest challenges.
  • By handing the reins to Sundar Pichai, the two founders will give Google the leader it needs.
  • Now it’s up to Pichai to prove he’s equal to the task.
