Sundance Shares Absolutely Tank

Yikes.
Shares in Sundance Resources were down as much as 52% today, after it officially ended takeover talks with Chinese outfit Hanlong Mining.
Shares resumed trading this morning after a three-week halt, and investors voted with their feet.
They touched a low of 11.1 cents just after 10 am, through have started to creep back up, trading at 12 cents at 11:48 am (that’s still 42% down).
