Inside This Weekend's Wild Sundance Parties [Photos]

Photo: dfstudio
Sure, Sundance is a festival showcasing upcoming independent films, but since it began in 1978, the festival has taken a turn.In addition to film premieres and panels, the people are there to party.
For 10 days every January, the pristine, small mountain town usually known as Park City, Utah, becomes a playground for Hollywood elite.
Paris Hilton, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Biel, James Franco and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are just a few of the names who made it to this year’s annual festival.
But when they weren’t promoting their films, celebrities (and wannabes) were partying until the wee morning hours at one of the many pop-up restaurants, lounges or nightclubs.
Moet champagne was being served by ice luge and in goblets at the Paige Hospitality group football playoff viewing party.
Where on Sunday the Paige Hospitality group threw a football playoff viewing party sponsored by Element Electronics.
A more tame Jennifer Hudson hung out at the Nikki Beach Sundance pop-up lounge & restaurant earlier in the week.
On Friday, we happened to walk into a sound check for Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and the legendary Stevie Nicks.
Even later in the night, Wynn Las Vegas presented DJ Avicii, who kicked off the three-day Park City Live concert series.
Meanwhile, Afrojack's ex-girlfriend Paris Hilton stopped by MorningStar Farms ChefDance and got a sneak peek at the new social shopping site, Wishclouds, for which she will be a celebrity ambassador.
At the same dinner, Lil Jon showed off his diamond-encrusted grill while enjoying Tequila Don Julio on the rocks.
The Hollywood Reporter hosted a cocktail party in honour of Naomi Watts at the Samsung Galaxy Lounge. Chef Ludo Lefebvre was on-site to serve specialty appetizers to treat guests at the event.
While James Franco looked more mundane at a press dinner hosted by Stella Artois at the Stella Artois Cafe at Village at The Lift .
Talent agency CAA is getting flack for a risqué dance performance during their party at The Claim Jumper.
But after all of the dinners and premieres, party-goers headed to NYC pop-up club, The Westway located in the centre of Main Street.
But the latest venue open each night was Las Vegas pop-up Tao nightclub, which got away with being open until 4 AM because it was technically located in a parking lot.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.