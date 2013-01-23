Inside This Weekend's Wild Sundance Parties [Photos]

The Wynn Las Vegas overtook a local bar where famous DJs played to Hollywood elite.

Photo: dfstudio

Sure, Sundance is a festival showcasing upcoming independent films, but since it began in 1978, the festival has taken a turn.In addition to film premieres and panels, the people are there to party.



For 10 days every January, the pristine, small mountain town usually known as Park City, Utah, becomes a playground for Hollywood elite.

Paris Hilton, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Biel, James Franco and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are just a few of the names who made it to this year’s annual festival.

But when they weren’t promoting their films, celebrities (and wannabes) were partying until the wee morning hours at one of the many pop-up restaurants, lounges or nightclubs.

