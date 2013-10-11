Suncorp Shareholders Want Ziggy Switkowski To Step Down As Chairman Because Of His New NBN Co Job

Ziggy Switkowski / Getty

The Australian Shareholders’ Association has called for Ziggy Switkowski to step down as Suncorp chairman after his appointment as NBN Co executive chairman last week.

The Guardian’s Oliver Milman reports that ASA chairman Ian Curry said the association opposed “anyone holding a chairman and executive director role at the same time because it creates a conflicted situation”.

Curry said the ASA would vote against Switkowski’s reappointment at Suncorp in 2015, if he did not step down.

Switkowski has been Suncorp chairman since October 2011 and holds about $2.4 million worth of shares in the company.

He is also a director at Tabcorp and Oil Search, is chancellor of RMIT and is on the board of industry group CEDA.

There’s more on Guardian Australia.

Now read: LIST: What Some Of Australia’s Chairmen Earned In A Year For Being The Boss Of A Board

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.