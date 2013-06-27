Suncorp Is Refunding Customers After Neglecting To Give Them Discounts For 3 Years

Refund: Shutterstock

Australia’s corporate regulator has asked Suncorp to refund customers a total of $23 million after the insurer failed to provide them with advertised discounts for the past 3 years.

ASIC says more than 849,000 people should have received the discounts, including customers of the following Suncorp brands: Suncorp Metway Insurance, AAMI, GIO General, AAI, Australian Alliance Insurance Company, Suncorp Life & Superannuation, Suncorp Financial Services, Standard Pacific Consulting and Guardianfp.

There are more details on ASIC’s website.

