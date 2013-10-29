Suncorp Is Exposed To About 40 Per Cent Of All NSW Bushfire Insurance Claims

Suncorp Bank’s exposure to the NSW bushfires is about 40 per cent of all insurance claims.
The 400 claims, totalling $60 million to $70 million, will result in payouts well within the Suncorp’s natural hazard events fund $565 million.
The Insurance Council of Australia’s latest estimate is $145 million from 1,041 claims. More than 90 per cent of damaged homes have been assessed.
Suncorp Group CEO Patrick Snowball says: “With the fires now contained, we can begin the task of helping customers re-build their homes and communities following these devastating bushfires.”
