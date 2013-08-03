The World's First 5-Star Yacht Hotel Will Never Set Sail

A $US200 million “yacht hotel” is set to put down its anchors permanently off the southern tip of Spain by the end of the year.

The Sunborn Gibraltar is one of the largest yachts in the world at an astounding 465.8 feet long and seven stories high, and it’s being marketed as a high-end hotel. In land-scarce cities like Gibraltar, ships like these may be the future of hospitality.

The yacht will be moored at the Gibraltar Ocean Village Marina, a prime Mediterranean location, and guests will be ushered onto the boat via an enclosed glass walkway. Six super-strong hydraulic arms, each weighing 8 tons, will hold the boat to its mooring and keep it in place.

The Sunborn Gibraltar

is the first of a fleet of luxury yacht hotels by Sunborn. The company is planning to launch more yacht hotels in London and Barcelona.

The yacht hotel is set to open sometime in late 2013, and room rates are expected to cost anywhere between $US300 and $US3,000 per night depending on the room.

The Sunborn Gibraltar will permanently dock at the Ocean Village Marina in Gibraltar, at the southern end of the Iberian Peninsula. At 7 stories tall, the ship dwarfs everything in its immediate vicinity. Its size means that it will rarely feel like a boat and will instead feel like a luxury hotel. The ship will feature 189 beautifully decorated rooms. Even the 'standard' rooms feel luxurious. Suites will come with a private balcony, where guests can sunbathe, read, and relax. The massive yacht hotel is equipped with several restaurants and cocktail lounges. The ship also features a stunning ballroom, as well as several conference rooms, an on-board spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Love yachts? See the $US300 million 'Nirvana' >>

