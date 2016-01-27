Sunbeam toaster sales drop, GUD shares are tanking

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Shares in GUD tanked after the appliance and automotive parts maker wound back its full year earnings guidance following a poor performance from Sunbeam and Dexion brands.

A short time ago, GUD shares were down more than 11% to $7.03.

In its half year results, the company posted profit of just $1.7 million, down from $17.3 million.

The result includes $18.5 million of after tax impairment costs, mostly goodwill in Dexion’s industrial and office storage equipment.

Underlying profit after tax was up 11% to $19.6 million and the company maintained its fully franked dividend at 20 cents.

GUD is expecting full year underlying EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) of between $82 million to $88 million. This compares with previous guidance of about $90 million.

Sales and margins will improve from February 1 when Sunbeam prices rise an average 8%.

