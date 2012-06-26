Hit Up One Of These Secluded Billionaires' Beaches On Your Next Trip To The Hamptons

Julie Zeveloff

Forget the high-priced share houses and stuffy hotels of the Hamptons. If you want to have a real East End experience, plunk your beach chair and umbrella down in front of a billionaire’s mansion and enjoy the same ocean views he does, free of charge.

The best part? These billionaire expanses are practically empty. Check out the aerial views our friend Cully at EEFAS just sent our way of sunbathers in front of David Tepper‘s still-under-construction manse and Ira Rennert’s massive estate, both in Sagaponack.

Compared to overpriced and overcrowded beaches like the ones at Gurney’s Inn in Montauk and Maidstone in East Hampton, billionaire’s beaches are the way to go. Just make sure you’ve got the right beach permit.

Sunbathers in front of investor Ira Rennert’s Sagaponack estate

ira rennert sagaponack house

Photo: Cully/EEFAS

ira rennert sagaponack house

Photo: Cully/EEFAS

Sunbather’s in front of David Tepper’s Sagaponack rebuild

david tepper mansion sagaponack

Photo: Cully/EEFAS

Compared to the crowds at Gurney’s Inn in Montauk…

gurney's Inn montauk

Photo: Cully/EEFAS

and Maidstone in East Hampton…those billionaire beaches look much more relaxing.

maidstone southampton

Photo: Cully/EEFAS

