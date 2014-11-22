The Sun Asked People To Fly The Flag For #WhiteVanGate ... And Twitter Responded In The Worst Way Possible

The hashtag #WhiteVanGate is the political story of the day in London.
Emily Thornberry, a senior Labour politician resigned her shadow cabinet position last night after tweeting a photo of a house sporting the St George’s Cross, the English flag. Some people on the right thought the tweet was intended to mock the poor taste of the house’s owner, who drives a white van (and thus perfectly embodies the British working class stereotype). They saw it as an insult to their Englishness, and tagged Thornberry as “too posh, too remote.”
Hoping to pile on, The Sun asked its Twitter followers to tweet photos of themselves with their favourite flag:
Tweet us your flag flying pics and tell us where you are. pic.twitter.com/KdAuFnHzxB
— The Sun (@TheSunNewspaper) November 21, 2014
The idea was that a plethora of St George’s flags from every corner of England would show Labour what the heart of the country looks like.
It didn’t quite work.
Here are just a few of the tweets that the Sun got back:
.@TheSunNewspaper Glasgow pic.twitter.com/PRaOoIW6CQ
— Sandanista! (@SpoiltVictorian) November 21, 2014
Nazi flags are a favourite so far:
Nuremberg. @TheSunNewspaper pic.twitter.com/BQO9n1uel6
— … (@calyxxx) November 21, 2014
@TheSunNewspaper here’s my Union Jack tea towel – pride of place in my kitchen -views from Twyford, Leicestershire pic.twitter.com/Rv6EzZOxGh
— Leigh Higgins (@Leigh_Higgins) November 21, 2014
@TheSunNewspaper Aberdeen here…think I got away with it! pic.twitter.com/WMLznJYyer
— Paul Collier (@collierpaul) November 21, 2014
@TheSunNewspaper Syria pic.twitter.com/rky9s3qQqe
— phreak-ops (@freakcorps) November 21, 2014
Someone also thought of ISIS:
Breen Sands @TheSunNewspaper pic.twitter.com/yFMetwfqwR
— jim leb (@jimleb801) November 21, 2014
Nazi again:
@TheSunNewspaper Here’s me and some friends flying our flag at a little UKIP get-together: pic.twitter.com/hic1IfwMZh
— Primly Stable (@PrimlyStable) November 21, 2014
Or the opposite: the Red Army!
@TheSunNewspaper Slough pic.twitter.com/Oe6UzsZPLh
— Adam Evans (@holyguacamole12) November 21, 2014
Here’s mine @TheSunNewspaper… pic.twitter.com/UMxWWDbU8O
— Mask_Of_Anarchy (@Mask_Of_Anarchy) November 21, 2014
Folkestone @TheSunNewspaper pic.twitter.com/wwstR7MOBe
— Charlie (@CharlieSnippy) November 21, 2014
Flag pride. #UKIP “@calyxxx: #Ferguson @TheSunNewspaper pic.twitter.com/xm0aCo8VH8“
— Joff (@joffswag) November 21, 2014
.@TheSunNewspaper Nice one of me here on Clapham Common. pic.twitter.com/2N5NbTy1N3
— Thomas Gorton (@AngstromHoot) November 21, 2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.