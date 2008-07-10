Sun Valley Speculation: DreamWorks-Universal Deal

We’d be remiss if we didn’t speculate on some of the dealmaking that could happen at Sun Valley this week, just by looking at who’s going to be there—and who isn’t.



Obviously, the biggest potential deal in entertainment right now is DreamWorks’ attempt to raise enough money so that it can ditch Sumner Redstone’s Viacom and either link up with another studio (Universal or 20th Century Fox, according to reports) or make movies themselves.

We know now that Jeffrey Katzenberg, affiliated with DreamWorks proper and CEO of the separate animation company DreamWorks Animation, will be there. And so will Universal’s Ron Meyer. This makes it convenient for the two of them to discuss DreamWorks’ move to Universal.

Meanwhile the grand poobah of Fox’s parent company News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, will also be there, but there’s no indication his number two, Peter Chernin, who more directly oversees Fox Filmed Entertainment, will be. Sun Valley might therefore give Universal a head start on trying to nab DreamWorks, not that it needs to do much wooing.

What other deals will be struck at this year’s confab? Place your bets in the comments.

