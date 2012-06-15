Sun Valley Scorecard

Reuters’ Ken Li dishes on who’s coming – and who isn’t – to Herb Allen’s annual media mogul meetup this week. Rupert Murdoch will be there, but Dow Jones CEO Richard Zannino won’t (perhaps because Zannino has to stay home and try to help persuade the Bancrofts to stop dithering). Yahoo’s Sue Decker is coming, but so, supposedly, is Terry Semel. The geek quota seems to be filled by Marc Andreesen, who is a good conversationalist and a scarily proficient blogger but is unlikely to generate the same kind of buzz that Chad Hurley did a year ago. The Joost guys will be there, presumably followed by an entourage of Old Media honchos seeking shelter from Hurley’s YouTube.



