Millionaires, Billionaires, And Big Names Swarm To Sun Valley, Idaho For Allen & Co.'s Mogul Fest

It’s that time of year again.
Investment bank Allen & Co. is hosting its 32nd annual, week-long conference in Sun Valley, Idaho and many of the world’s wealthiest, most powerful businesspeople in media, finance, technology, and sports have swarmed the scene.
We’ve grabbed photos so you can see which power players made it out to Idaho this year.
Here's fashion designer Stacey Bendet. She's the CEO of the New York City-based clothing company Alice + Olivia.
No surprise that GoPro founder and CEO Nick Woodman looks so excited: The company's stock has soared since it went public in June.
Henry 'Hank' Crumpton, president of the Crumpton Group and former CIA official, shows up with a metal briefcase and a cookie.
Zynga chairman and founder Mark Pincus may have brought his twin daughters, judging by the baby doll he's carrying.
Jeffrey Bewkes, CEO of Time Warner, rubbing elbows with Jerry Yang, founding partner of AME Cloud Ventures.
