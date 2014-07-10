Millionaires, Billionaires, And Big Names Swarm To Sun Valley, Idaho For Allen & Co.'s Mogul Fest

Jillian D'Onfro
Sun Valley Sheryl SandbergGetty / Scott Olson

It’s that time of year again.

Investment bank Allen & Co. is hosting its 32nd annual, week-long conference in Sun Valley, Idaho and many of the world’s wealthiest, most powerful businesspeople in media, finance, technology, and sports have swarmed the scene.

We’ve grabbed photos so you can see which power players made it out to Idaho this year.

Investor Warren Buffett waves from his car as he arrives.

Here's Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast.

Fiat Chairman John Elkann rolled up in a RAM truck.

Here's Brian Glazer, producer of '24' and 'A Beautiful Mind,' among other movies and shows.

Casey Wasserman is an entertainment and sports agent exec.

Here's fashion designer Stacey Bendet. She's the CEO of the New York City-based clothing company Alice + Olivia.

Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Tom Staggs flashes a smile.

The doors open for Pinterest cofounder and CEO Ben Silbermann.

No surprise that GoPro founder and CEO Nick Woodman looks so excited: The company's stock has soared since it went public in June.

Group shot!

Seth Klarman, founder of the Boston-based private investment group Baupost, looks psyched.

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong rolls up rocking shades.

Henry 'Hank' Crumpton, president of the Crumpton Group and former CIA official, shows up with a metal briefcase and a cookie.

Twitter CEO (and San Francisco Giants fan) Dick Costolo.

Here's LinkedIn cofounder and chairman Reid Hoffman.

Followed by LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner.

Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix.

Zynga chairman and founder Mark Pincus may have brought his twin daughters, judging by the baby doll he's carrying.

Here's the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg showed up, as usual.

Here she is again, with husband Dave Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey.

Sir Howard Stringer, chairman of Sony's board of directors.

Here's Phil Jackson, taking some time off from trying to get Carmelo Anthony back to the Knicks.

More sport's world repping: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

And here's Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of the Chicago White Sox and the Bulls.

John Skipper, President of ESPN.

Ricky Sandler, founder of hedge fund Eminence Capital.

The CEO of Disney, Robert Iger, peers out his car window.

Jeffrey Bewkes, CEO of Time Warner, rubbing elbows with Jerry Yang, founding partner of AME Cloud Ventures.

Steven Boa founded Coupons.com.

Nathan Myhrvold, former Microsoft CTO, snaps a pic.

CEO of Amplify, Joel Klein.

