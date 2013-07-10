Millionaires, Billionaires, And Hangers-Ons All Gather In Sun Valley, Idaho For Allen & Co.'s Mogul Fest

Ronald Meyer, (L) President & COO of Universal Studios, Veronica Smiley (C) and Brian Grazer, film and television producer co-founded Imagine Entertainment in 1986, with Ron Howard, arrive for the annual conference on July 9, 2013 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

It’s that time of the year again.



The heavy weights of media and technology gather in Sun Valley, Idaho for Allen & Co.’s summer camp for billionaires, millionaires, and those that aspire to be either.

Allen & Co is a small investment bank that works on a lot of deals. It gathers people like Warren Buffett, Jerry Yang, Tim Cook, and others for a conference each summer in Idaho.

At the conference, the media moguls either start on big deals, like when Comcast’s Brian Roberts started talks about buying NBC, or they get closer to closing deals. Or, they just catch up with people in the industry and trade gossip.

