Millionaires, Billionaires, And Hangers-Ons All Gather In Sun Valley, Idaho For Allen & Co.'s Mogul Fest

Jay Yarow
173196951 Ronald Meyer, (L) President & COO of Universal Studios, Veronica Smiley (C) and Brian Grazer, film and television producer co-founded Imagine Entertainment in 1986, with Ron Howard, arrive for the annual conference on July 9, 2013 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

It’s that time of the year again.

The heavy weights of media and technology gather in Sun Valley, Idaho for Allen & Co.’s summer camp for billionaires, millionaires, and those that aspire to be either. 

Allen & Co is a small investment bank that works on a lot of deals. It gathers people like Warren Buffett, Jerry Yang, Tim Cook, and others for a conference each summer in Idaho.

At the conference, the media moguls either start on big deals, like when Comcast’s Brian Roberts started talks about buying NBC, or they get closer to closing deals. Or, they just catch up with people in the industry and trade gossip. 

CNN's Erin Burnett pulls up in a car.

ESPN's John Skipper shows up. Bloomberg says he said was let down by Wimbledon ratings.

Lachlan Murdoch, son of Rupert Murdoch.

Yahoo founder Jerry Yang shows up wearing his 2010 Sun Valley polo shirt.

TV producer Brian Grazer always looks the hippest of the crowd.

Blake Krikorian recently sold his company to Microsoft.

Power agent, and just all-around plugged-in guy, Michael Ovitz.

Rupert Murdoch pats NBA commission David Stern on the back.

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong shows up in an SUV.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is probably going to get a lot of questions about Aaron Hernandez.

Nicholas Woodman, founder of GoPro cameras, is a new face on the scene.

Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter chats with IAC's Barry Diller.

Outgoing NBA commissioner David Stern waves.

Joel Klein works on education projects for News Corp.

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is probably the only former improv artist at the conference.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts arrives in a polo from Augusta National.

Erin Burnett again! (We had to break up the flow of dudes, so here's Erin, again.)

Evernote CEO Phil Libin.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

And here's Sandberg with her hubby, Dave Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey.

Twitter chairman and Square CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Zynga chairman and founder Mark Pincus.

Sony's Kazuo Hirai and Howard Stringer.

Veronica Smiley, Brian Grazer's girlfriend.

Dan Rose, VP of business development on monetization at Facebook.

Mexican beverage mogul Jose Antonio Fernandez.

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives with his deals man Eddy Cue. Maybe going to hammer out a deal for Apple TV?

That's all for now. Maybe Tim Cook will leak some details on the next iPhone?

