Sun Valley Mogul Conference Guide: See Bezos Today, Skip To Jordan's King Abdullah on Friday, Buffett on Saturday

Yesterday, we told you who was coming to (and disinvited from) this year’s Allen and Co. schmoozefest in Sun Valley. Today, we, or rather Nikki Finke, tells you what Warren Buffett and Jeff Zucker will be doing when they’re not complimenting each other’s golf shirts:



Wednesday, July 9th

— Presentation by Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos

— “Gazing Into The Future” panel moderated by The New Yorker’s Ken Auletta featuring IAC’s Barry Diller, Google’s Larry Page and Ning’s Mark Andreesen

Thursday, July 10th

— “Education Crisis” panel featuring Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education Joel Klein

— “Global Perspectives” analysis featuring Allen & Co’s Don Keough

— Joint presentation by DreamWorks Animation’s Jeffrey Katzenberg and Intel’s Paul Otellini

Friday, July 11th

— “The New Breed” panel including Bill Me Later’s Gary Marino, Slide Inc’s Max Levchin and WeatherBill’s David Freidberg

— “Where We Are, Where We Should Be” panel featuring New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former U.S. Senator and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sam Nunn

— Presentation by His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Saturday, July 12th

— Presentation by Microsoft’s Bill Gates

— Presentation by Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett

